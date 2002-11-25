







Blue Heelers is an Australian television drama that follows the personal and professional lives of a group of policemen in the (fictional) country town of Mt Thomas. The show has proved very popular in Australia over the years and is now in its ninth season...

(As you can see, this site is woefully outdated. BH is into its 11th season in 2004. For *much* more recent info on BH, check out sites like UKBHW or BH Online.)

– Search the site –



Powered by FreeFind

Please bookmark/link to my site using http://www.heelers.cjb.net

(in case of problems with Tripod or if I ever move the site).

Last updated on 25 November 2002.

Comments? Problems? Suggestions? Please let me know!!



Sign my guestbook! View my guestbook!